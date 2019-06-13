More kids for Madonna? "Never say never!"

Live Nation/Interscope Records/Maverick

Live Nation/Interscope Records/MaverickMadonna's new album Madame X comes out Friday, June 14. Ahead of the release, NBC's Today show tweeted out a clip of an interview she did with the show's Harry Smith, in which she discusses how being the mother of six children has informed her life. According to the Queen of Pop, her parenting skills have increased exponentially with each kid.

Madonna's brood -- which includes Lourdes, 22; Rocco, 18; David, 13; Mercy, 13; and twins Stella and Esther, six -- has "reminded me how precious time is and how each child requires attention and vigilance and guidance in a different way," she told Smith.

"And really, you have to be ready for anything. And the more kids that you have, the better you get at being a parent," she added.

When Smith expressed surprise at this, Madonna insists, "Yeah, definitely. Of course. But it's like anything. The more songs I write, the better I get as a songwriter."

When Smith asked if that means she has to have some more kids, Madonna laughed.

"Not right this second...but never say never!"

The full interview airs tomorrow, when Madame X arrives.

