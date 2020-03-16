More hints that Lady Gaga's new album features an Ariana Grande duet

Fans have been speculating for weeks that Lady Gaga's new album, Chromatica, will feature a duet with another powerhouse female pop star: Ariana Grande. While Gaga has said that her album will include "some very exciting duets," she hasn't named names. But in a new interview with Paper magazine, there are some very big hints that Ariana is one of them.

Paper writes that Gaga has collaborated with "a fellow female pop star, who has [like Gaga] experienced immense trauma while in the public eye."

"I sat with her and we talked about our lives. It's two women having a conversation about how to keep going and how to be grateful for what you do," Gaga explains. Their song together is, she says, "a celebration of all the tears."

In considering the female pop stars who have "experienced immense trauma in the public eye," there's certainly one who fits the bill: Ariana Grande. As if the 2017 terrorist bombing that killed more than 20 people at her concert in Manchester, England wasn't traumatic enough, the "No Tears Left to Cry" singer also had to contend with the tragic death of her former boyfriend Mac Miller a year later, followed by her broken engagement to Pete Davidson.



We'll have to wait until April 10 to find out exactly who appears on Gaga's album, it appears as though Ariana is a safe bet.

