More dates have been added to Janet Jackson’s Together Again tour

Courtesy of Live Nation

Janet Jackson‘s upcoming tour is in high demand, so she’s added a few more dates to the trek.

Fans in New York, Atlanta and Hollywood, Florida, will have another opportunity to secure their seats for the Together Again tour, as an additional show will take place in each city. The singer will also make a stop in Allentown, Pennsylvania, while on the road; she’ll perform in 37 cities over the course of two months.

Produced by Live Nation, Janet’s outing is meant to bring people “together again,” this time in celebration of her 50th anniversary in entertainment, as well as the anniversaries of her albums The Velvet Rope (25 years) and janet (30 years).

Special guest Ludacris will join Janet on all dates. Tickets are currently on sale at LiveNation.com.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.