When it comes to Mickey D’s even animals are lovin’ it!

This cute little monkey that escaped from the Gothenberg Science Center and Zoo in Sweden was found 9 miles away at a McDonald’s!!!

The marmoset, South American monkey hopped around tables and picked at food but reportedly didn’t have a snack.

He was eventually captured and returned to his home at the center. Zoo officials believe he may have been stolen and left at the restaurant.

Check out the chimp on the lam!