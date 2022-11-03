Money Can’t By You Class, But It Can Buy You HAPPINESS!

Chris Janson’s 2015 song claims, “money can’t buy happiness, but it can buy me a boat,” which is true in a temporary sense. Which purchases can make you happy?

A slow cooker or Instapot. It saves you time, and you can come home to a home-cooked meal.

A cleaning service will keep you from breaking your back, allowing you more time with family and friends. Traveling makes you happy due to having an experience with long-lasting memories.

Pets and houseplants are the family you get to choose. They boost your mood and give you something to care for. Finally donating to charities can make you feel good because you’re doing something good for someone else.

What purchases have you made in the past six months that made you happy?