Mom Cheats Babysitter Out Of $128!

Ohhhhhhhhhh the days of babysitting! Some days were fun, some days dragged on like a bad nightmare. You had some cool kids with cool parents, then you had the creepy kids with the jerky parents. This is a story of the jerky parent.

This jerky parent thought that for 8 hours of watching her kids that free ice cream and a “day of fun” was enough for payment. This babysitter was not having it.

The babysitter contacted the mom the next day for her payment of $128. They agreed on $16 an hour. The mom claimed that was never the arrangement.

$16 an hour?! When did babysitters come to this pay grade?! WOW! Good for you babysitter!

The babysitter sent her the screenshots of their conversation where it clearly states $16 an hour.

The mom responds that she “deletes her text messages.”

The mom says that the babysitter is “acting stuck up” and can she just give her $20?

The mom refuses to pay the $128 saying that her kids are, “easy.” The babysitter responds that is not the issue. The agreed upon an amount was $16 an hour and she has books to pay for.

The mom’s last response before blocking the babysitter was, I wish I didn’t have such a stuck up CENSORED watching my kids, I’m going to block you now. Do not contact me again.

What would you do if that were you OR if that was your daughter being cheated?