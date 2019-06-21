Modern family: Katy Perry celebrates with her fiance's ex-wife at new product launch

ABC/Craig SjodinNo wonder Katy Perry found it easy to made amends with Taylor Swift: She's the kind of person who hangs out with her fiance's ex-wife and is totally fine with it.

Katy posted a photo of herself posing in front of a floral wall with her sister Angela Hudson and Miranda Kerr, the ex-wife of her fiance Orlando Bloom. Miranda, who is pregnant with her second child with her current husband, was launching her new skincare line, Kora Organics.

"KORA-grats on an illuminating vitamin c packed to perfection product - The #Nonibright serum @mirandakerr @koraorganics," Katy captioned the picture, adding several heart emojis.

Miranda posted the same photo, with the caption, "Thanks for shining bright with me @katyperry & Angela" and more heart emojis.

Fans were quick to comment about how amazing it is that Katy and Miranda have such a great relationship.

"We love a functioning family situation!!" wrote one. "Wow. You're friends with your fiancé's ex-wife. That's great!" added another. Yet another fan commented, "Women together will heal the world."

"SUPPORTIVE AND RESPECTFUL QUEENS," noted another, while one simply wrote, "I LOVE THIS FAMILY SO MUCH UGH."

Orlando was married to Miranda from 2010 to 2013; they share an eight-year-old son, Flynn. Miranda, who is now married to Snapchat CEO Evan Spiegel, told People two years ago, "We're a modern family." She added that Flynn and Katy are "great" and "get along really well."

