Model Emily Ratajkowski claims Robin Thicke assaulted her on “Blurred Lines” set

Model Emily Ratajkowski claims that Robin Thicke crossed the line when she starred in his 2013 music video, “Blurred Lines.”

The Sunday Times obtained an advanced snippet of the Gone Girl actress’ memoir My Body, where she alleges that during the video shoot, Thicke approached her “from behind” and allegedly grabbed her chest.

“Suddenly, out of nowhere, I felt the coolness and foreignness of a stranger’s hands cupping my bare breasts from behind,” the snippet reads. “I instinctively moved away, looking back at Robin Thicke. He smiled a goofy grin and stumbled backward, his eyes concealed behind his sunglasses.”

Ratajkowski, 30, claims the video’s director, Diane Martel, “yelled out” to ask if she was okay.

Martel corroborated Ratajkowski’s claims when speaking to the ﻿Times﻿ ﻿﻿and said, “I remember the moment that he grabbed her breasts. One in each hand. He was standing behind her.”

Both Martel and Ratajkowski believe Thicke was under the influence, with the director noting, “I don’t think he would have done this had he been sober.”

Martel said Thicke “sheepishly apologized” after she gave him a tongue lashing and she threatened to stop the shoot.

As for Emily, she wanted to continue filming and, in her book, wrote, “I pushed my chin forward and shrugged, avoiding eye contact, feeling the heat of humiliation pump through my body.”

Ratajkowski said Thicke later blocked her on Instagram. “I was nothing more than the hired mannequin [to him],” she said of The Masked Singer judge.

Thicke has not yet commented on the matter.

My Body is set to be released on November 9.

