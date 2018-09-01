Mobile Home Drive Thru Window For Drugs?! Yep, It’s Florida.

GLOUCESTER, MA - MARCH 22: A police officer holds bags of heroin confiscated as evidence on March 22, 2016 in Gloucester, MA. Last year Gloucester created the Angel Program, which directs addicts to treatment centers, instead of jailing them, and the program has been increasingly copied by police departments nationwide. Communities across New England are struggling with an epidemic of overdoses and deaths due to addiction to opioid painkillers and heroin. On March 15, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC), announced guidelines for doctors to reduce the amount of opioid painkillers prescribed nationwide, in an effort to curb the epidemic. The CDC estimates that most new heroin addicts first became hooked on prescription pain medication before graduating to heroin, which is stronger and cheaper. (Photo by John Moore/Getty Images)

How convenient! But not such a great idea. Ocala Police said a couple had turned their kitchen window into a drive-thru so customers wouldn’t have to enter and exit their home, potentially drawing unwanted attention, WFTV reported. My thought it they didn’t like the dirty shoes on the rug.

The house had signs directing people where to drive and indicated whether it was open or closed, police said.

More on this classy couple here!