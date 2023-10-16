M&M’s will deliver free candy on Halloween if you run out!

I think we’ve all had that moment where you run out of candy for the trick or treaters. At that point I usually just call it a night but if you want to continue spoiling your neighborhood kids, M&M (mars candy) will come to your rescue. They have teamed up with Gopuff, a delivery service, to deliver free Mars candy to your home in under an hour while supplies last. This offer is only valid on Halloween night and only in the Gopuff delivery areas.

Deliveries start at 3 P.M.

Visit HalloweenRescueSquad.com