Mmm-mmm-mmm: Selena Gomez surprises with second track in 48 hours: "Look At Her Now"

Selena Gomez's NanaJust a day after she released her break-up ballad "Lose You To Love Me," Selena Gomez flipped the script by dropping "Look At Her Now" -- a song about bouncing back from heartbreak.

The song, her second release in just 48 hours was co-written by Selena, along with Julia Michaels, Justin Tranter and Ian Kirkpatrick.

"Of course she was sad/But now she's glad she dodged a bullet," Gomez sings of an ended relationship.

"Took a few years to soak up the tears/But look at her now!" The chorus features a catchy hook of Selena humming "Mmm-Mmm!"

Selena also released a music video for "Look At Her Now", which is just as different visually compared to "Lose You To Love Me" as the previous song is musically: "While Lose You.." had a video that featured Selena in black and white -- shot entirely on an iPhone 11 Pro -- "Look At Her Now" is a vibrant dance video for which Selena reteamed with acclaimed director Sophie Muller.

In a release, Gomez says, "I felt having these two songs released back to back completed the story of how one can rise no matter what challenges life brings. Turning off the noise and living your life on your terms."

