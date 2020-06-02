Mission Impossible 7 Is Set To Go Back To Filming!

Mission Impossible 7 will pick up filming in September according to sources. The production stopped due to COVID-19 concerns.

Simon Pegg who plays Benji in the films told Variety that outdoor scenes are planned to be shot then.

Pegg went on to say, “People that are involved in any close proximity stuff, it will have to be determined that they’re safe to do that. I don’t know what the testing situation is, how that works, or whether they’ll be able to be tested regularly.”

Pegg joked that fight scenes will have to be “five feet apart.”

