Mimi Webb drops new single “Roles Reversed” from upcoming album, ‘Amelia’

Her song “Red Flags” is still climbing the charts, but now Mimi Webb has given us another taste of her debut album, Amelia.

“Roles Reversed” is an emotional ballad about having your heart broken by the person you helped heal from their last relationship. She sings, “I found you low with your face in the dirt/ And darlin’ I swore I’d be there at your worst/ Now you’re moving on and the tables have turned/ And I’m just as broken as you were first/ So when was the moment that the roles reversed?”

Amelia, due out March 3, is Mimi’s legal first name. The British singer said of the album, “This album is the best version of me & I want you all to accept vulnerability without judgement while you listen to this record. This is an album about Mimi Webb but also about Amelia and I can’t wait for you to meet her.”

The “House on Fire” singer will kick off her 2023 headline tour March 14, but right now, it’s only scheduled to hit Europe and the United Kingdom.

