Million dollar smile: Here’s the scoop on Post Malone’s $1.6 million diamond fangs

Morgan Lieberman/FilmMagic

Post Malone is now the world’s fanciest vampire.

The singer/rapper dropped $1.6 million on a pair of diamond fangs. His dentist, Dr. Thomas Connelly, revealed a photo of Post’s new smile on Instagram Monday.

“Post Malone completed his $1,600,000 smile reconstruction last weekend !!” he captioned the post. “With a smile that shows off natural Porcelain Veneer work framed with 2 Diamond Fangs with a total weight of 12 Carats, Post Malone literally has [a] $1 million smile!!!”

Connelly tells Rolling Stone that the new teeth have been a long time in the making. It took a year-and-a-half of working with cosmetic dentist Naoki Hayashi and Isaac Bokhoor of Angel City Jewelers to figure out how to create the diamond fangs, then took a few more months to insert them.

“It’s very difficult to cut holes in diamonds without destroying them,” he explains.

Now that the fangs are in place, Connelly says Post can brush his sparkly new chompers just as he would his other teeth.

“He’s now got two functional, full diamond teeth,” the dentist adds. “They light up the room. They sparkle, they shine; they’re amazing.”

