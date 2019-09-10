Miley & Kaitlynn Are Roomies!

Things seem to be picking up steam in Miley Cyrus and Kaitlyn Carter’s relationship. The girls have been inseparable since coming back from vacation in Italy.

According to HollywoodLife.com sources say the two women have moved in together in the exclusive Hidden Hills area of Los Angeles last week.

You never spot one without the other at home. The couple was seen moving into a home last week in the same gated community as the Kardashians, The Weeknd, and Drake who they now live very close to,” said the source.

Miley hasn’t confirmed their relationship, however, Kaitlyn accompanied Miley to the MTV VMA’s last month and The Hills star, Ashley Wahler recently revealed in an interview that she wasn’t surprised by Miley and Kaitlyn’s hookup, she says she’s had “conversations with Kaitlyn who said her and Brody would often hang out with Miley and Liam.”

Do you think Kaitlyn and Miley are a couple or is the relationship just something to take Miley’s mind off her split with Liam?