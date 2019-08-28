Miley Dumps Ex Liam Hemsworth Stuff At Goodwill!

According to RadarOnline.com, Miley Cyrus has dumped Liam Hemsworth’s belongings in the trash.

An insider says that Cyrus boxed up Hemsworth’s belongings such as framed photos, signed posters, designer clothes, and jewelry have been thrown out or boxed up and sent to Goodwill.

The couple split after claims of Hemsworth partying and popping pills, Cyrus is currently in a relationship with Kaitlynn Carter.

Was Miley wrong for throwing out Hemsworth’s belongings? Did your ex throw out a prized possession after your breakup? What was it? Tell your story.