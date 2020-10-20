Miley Cyrus working on Metallica covers album, reveals UFO encounter

Miley Cyrus has been known to cover the Metallica classic “Nothing Else Matters” in concert. Now the singer is apparently working on a whole album featuring her version of songs by the legendary metal band.

Speaking to fashion designer Rick Owens for Interview Magazine, Miley said she was speaking from “someone else’s bad,” and explained that by saying, “We’ve been working on a Metallica cover album and I’m here working on that.”

“We’re so lucky to be able to continue to work on our art during all of this,” she added, referring to the COVID-19 pandemic. “At first, it felt uninspiring and now I’ve been totally ignited.”

In the same interview, Miley disclosed that she once encountered what she believes was a UFO while driving through California with her friend.

“I got chased down by some sort of UFO…the best way to describe it is a flying snowplow. It had this big plow in the front of it and was glowing yellow. I did see it flying, and my friend saw it, too,” she said.

“There were a couple of other cars on the road and they also stopped to look, so I think what I saw was real…I was shaken for, like, five days…I couldn’t really look at the sky the same,” she recalls.



Why did the encounter affect her so much?

“I did see a being sitting in the front of the flying object,” she explained. “It looked at me and we made eye contact, and I think that’s what really shook me, looking into the eyes of something that I couldn’t quite wrap my head around.”

By Andrea Dresdale

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

