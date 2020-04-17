Miley Cyrus welcomes Sen. Elizabeth Warren to 'Bright Minded' Instagram show

Courtesy Bright Minded

Courtesy Bright MindedMiley Cyrus has landed big music stars and actors as guests for her Instagram Live show Bright Minded, from Elton John and Dua Lipa to Reese Witherspoon. But this week, she focused on #HighlightingHeroes, talking to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic. Thursday, Miley spoke to someone who's directly involved in making policy to help Americans during this time: Senator Elizabeth Warren.

Warren and Miley talked about the details of the relief package that lawmakers have put together, including extending unemployment benefits to gig workers and freelance workers, and providing those who file for unemployment with extra money on top of the usual benefit amounts.

Warren also talked about what she'd like to see in the next relief package, including hazard pay for essential workers like grocery store clerks and delivery people. In addition, Warren mentioned taking the valuable lessons we're learning as a result of the pandemic -- about what works and what's broken in our system -- and using them to make policy going forward.

Miley and Warren also bonded briefly over their dogs. Then the senator signed off by encouraging people to vote, and even threw in a plug for former Vice President Joe Biden.

If you missed the show live yesterday, you can watch it now on YouTube.



