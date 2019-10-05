Miley Cyrus wants you to let her enjoy her #HotGirlFall: "PLEASE don't make this awkward for me!"

In a length Instagram Story message and Twitter post, Miley acknowledges that people feel "invested" in her relationships because they've watched her grow up, but now that she's an adult, she wants to be able to make choices without any judgment.

"Men...are RARELY slut shamed," she says. "They move on from one beautiful young woman to the next MOST times without consequence. They are usually referenced as 'legends,' 'heartthrobs,' 'G,' 'Ladies' Man' etc...where women are called sluts/whores! I am trying just to THRIVE/survive in a 'man's' world...if we can't beat 'em, join 'em."

She adds, "If our president can 'grab 'em by the p****, can't I just have a kiss and an acai bowl?!?!"

That's an reference to a photo Miley put on her Instgram Story of herself sitting on Cody Simpson's lap and kissing him. It's captioned, "Can a girl not get a f***ing acai bowl and a morning make out session in peace?!?"

Miley goes on to say, "This 'dating' thing is new to me too. I've never been an 'adult'...woman experiencing this...I was in a committed relationship for almost all my teens and early 20s....and 'meeting/trusting' people in my position is really tuff."

She then makes a request.

"I have a great life I wouldn't trade for 'privacy,' but PLEASE don't make this awkward for me!...Get used to me dating -- this is where I am at!" she writes, ending with the hashtag "HotGirlFall.

