Miley Cyrus wants to write a realistic children's book, because this is not a "sunshine world"

Courtesy Miley Cyrus

Miley Cyrus is already an actress and a singer — now, she’s looking to add author to her list of accomplishments.

Miley joined Joe Rogan for an episode of the Joe Rogan Experience podcast and had a lengthy chat about everything under the sun, including her prior use of drugs and alcohol, which has her inspired to write a children’s book.

“I want to do my own children’s stories because I don’t like the idea that we teach them that this is a sunshine world and everyone walks on a rainbow and and everyone’s equal. And you need to say, like…that’s not true,” the “Midnight Sky” singer explained.

“What are you going to do about it? And I think there’s a way to not terrify children of life, even though I go in and out of periods where I think life is really overwhelmingly terrifying,” she added.

Cyrus recognized that this is a bit taboo and “controversial” of an idea, but clarified that the book wouldn’t be strictly about drugs.

“But I do think that we do need to talk about, you know, equality and I do think there needs to be diversity in children’s books,” she said.

Elsewhere in the podcast, Miley talked about the dissolution of her marriage to Liam Hemsworth.

“What really sucked about it wasn’t the fact that me and someone that I loved realized that we don’t love each other the way that we used to anymore,” she allowed. “That’s okay, I can accept that. I can’t accept the villainizing.”

Miley says she’s currently open to a new relationship — perhaps with an “older man” — though she notes, “I guess I really don’t need to be in a relationship at all… but it does sound nice.”

By Megan Stone & Danielle Long

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.