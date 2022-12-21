Miley Cyrus unveils lineup for star-studded’ Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party’

NBC

﻿Miley Cyrus ﻿is getting ready to launch her second annual Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party and revealed the star-studded list of talent who’ll help her ring in 2023.

We already know this year’s co-host will be none other than the iconic Dolly Parton, who is Miley’s real-life godmother. But now we know who else will be rocking out on the stage with them.

Among those hitting up the Miami stage will be Sia, “Big Energy” rapper Latto﻿, up-and-coming artist ﻿FLETCHER﻿ and hip-hop duo Rae Sremmurd, as well as a few comedians. ﻿Saturday Night Live﻿’s Chloe Fineman, as well as Sarah Sherman and comedy trio Please Don’t Destroy, will help bring the belly laughs for the new year.

Saturday Night Live‘s leader, Lorne Michaels, will return as the event’s executive producer. The show airs live from Miami on December 31 from 10:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. ET. It’ll also stream on Peacock.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.