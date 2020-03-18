Miley Cyrus to welcome Amy Schumer to her Bright Minded live stream today

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Amy Sussman/Getty ImagesMiley Cyrus is working hard to entertain fans while everyone is practicing social distancing.

She'll host another installment of her Bright Minded Instagram Live stream today at 2:30 p.m. ET. Today's episode will feature a seven-minute workout, as well as discussions with comedian and actress Amy Schumer and her husband Chris Fischer, and Love Is Blind couple Lauren and Cameron.

Yesterday, Miley chatted with her pal and fellow former Disney star Demi Lovato. She plans to do these live streams Mondays through Fridays at the same time 'til further notice.

