Miley Cyrus to salute COVID-19 heroes all week on her "Bright Minded" Instagram show

NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty ImagesWith most of America sheltering safely at home and looking to find ways to combat boredom, Miley Cyrus is switching up her Bright Minded daily Instagram show this week to honor those working the front lines in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Called "Highlighting Heroes," the 27-year-old aims to shine the spotlight on the countless individuals "who are working tirelessly and courageously to serve others during this critical time."

From healthcare workers to janitors, Cyrus says it's important to highlight everyone who is "making a real impact in their communities" and "inspiring others around them to make a difference however they can."

Singling out other essential workers, like food bank providers and local government officials, Miley intends to use her week-long special to connect with those from all around the country to highlight their stories and honor their bravery.

Cyrus launched her Instagram show a little under a month ago to help entertain fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, where'd she would shoot the breeze with celebrities, friends and family members for about an hour each weekday. Previous guests included Demi Lovato, Reese Witherspoon, Elton John, Selena Gomez and many others.

Miley's change in programming to honor essential workers was met with immediate praise, with famous faces like actress Kerry Washington enthusiastically writing, "LOVE THIS" along with six purple heart emojis.

Bright Minded airs Monday through Friday at 11:30am PST on Miley Cyrus’ Instagram. For those unable to watch in real-time, she also uploads each episode to her YouTube channel.

