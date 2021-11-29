Denise Truscello/Getty Images for Resorts World Las Vegas

﻿Miley Cyrus locked in her New Year’s Eve plans and will ring in 2022 alongside ﻿Saturday Night Live ﻿star ﻿Pete Davidson on NBC.

Rumors of the television event first surfaced in September, when Vulture ﻿﻿reported Miley was cooking something up with SNL head honcho Lorne Michaels. NBC confirmed the reports on Monday in a press release.

The event, titled ﻿Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party Hosted By Miley Cyrus and Pete Davidson, will be an all-out bash featuring “a star-studded lineup of special guests and musical performances” that will make NBC’s New Year’s countdown “a must watch evening.”

Details about who else will be joining Miley and Pete from Miami, Florida, are closely under wraps. As previously reported, this also means that Miley is taking the reins from Carson Daly, who’s hosted NBC’s New Year’s Eve telecast since 2004.

The special, which Lorne will executive produce, airs Friday, December 31, at 10:30 p.m. ET on NBC and the Peacock streaming service.

