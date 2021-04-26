Miley Cyrus to return as musical guest for ‘Saturday Night Live,’ Elon Musk to host

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images, Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus is heading back to Saturday Night Live next month as the latest musical guest.

The “Midnight Sky” singer announced the exciting news over the weekend, sharing the board announcement that reveals her as the next guest while Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk will hold down the stage as the next host.

The show featuring the two is set to air May 8.

Cyrus last appeared on the show in April 2020, but as a surprise cameo while the cast was in the throes of their at-home recorded shows. During the socially-distanced show, the 28-year-old belted out Pink Floyd‘s “Wish You Were Here.”

Cyrus has appeared on the show five other times, two of which she pulled double duty as musical guest and host.

The announcement of Cyrus and Musk taking over SNL comes days after the successful SpaceX Crew Dragon Endeavour docking at the International Space Station.

Also, Musk’s appearance will happen four days after his controversially named son, X Æ A-Xii, turns one.

