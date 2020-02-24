Miley Cyrus to headline bush fire relief benefit in Melbourne

Courtesy Apollo World Touring/TEG Dainty/Westbrook IncMiley Cyrus' ex-husband and her current boyfriend are both Australian, so it's no surprise that the country is close to her heart. That's why she's headlining a major charity concert in Melbourne next month to raise money for Australian bush fire relief efforts.

The World Tour Bushfire Relief concert takes place March 13 at Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium. In addition to Miley, the bill will also include Lil Nas X, Australian duo The Veronicas, and DJ Seb Fontaine.

Proceeds from ticket sales will go to two Australian nonprofit organizations working to restore the forests and wildlife which have been decimated by the devastating and deadly bush fires raging Down Under for months now. The concert is being held in conjunction with the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix, and is expected to raise millions.

Tickets go on sale tonight at 10 p.m. ET, which is 2 p.m. in Australia, via ticketek.com.au.

Another recent benefit concert, Fire Fight Australia, will air Saturday, February 29 on Fox from 11 p.m. to midnight ET/PT. That show, called Fire Fight Australia, featured Queen + Adam Lambert, 5 Seconds of Summer and, via satellite, Michael Bublé. Olivia Newton-John will host the telecast.

