Miley Cyrus to headline BottleRock Napa Valley 2021 Festival

BottleRock Napa Valley, the festival that combines music and wine, is back for 2021 with Miley Cyrus as one of the headliners.

In addition to Miley, other headliners include her pal Stevie Nicks — whose hit “Edge of Seventeen” she interpolated for “Midnight Sky” — as well as Foo Fighters and Guns N’ Roses.

The event, which takes place September 3-5 in California’s Napa Valley, will also feature Megan Thee Stallion, G-Eazy, Maren Morris, MAX, Matt Nathanson, FINNEAS, Portugal. The Man and many, many more.

Tickets go on sale May 20 but you can pre-register for them now.