Miley Cyrus Teases Elton John, Metallica, Red Hot Chili Peppers Collab

Miley Cyrus, Elton John, Yo-Yo Mama, and Red Hot Chili Peppers’ drummer Chad Smith are teaming up to perform a cover of Metallica’s “Nothing Else Matters.”

She talked about the collab in a recent interview, and said, “I’m so excited about this collaboration. I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me. I love when ingredients don’t quite fit.” She added, “Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like [the song’s producer Andrew] Watt that will take that risk.”

