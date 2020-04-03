Miley Cyrus swoons as Cody Simpson reads her a love poem

Mike Coppola/FilmMagic

Mike Coppola/FilmMagicMiley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are still going strong and they sweetly proved that on Thursday's episode of Bright Minded: Live with Miley.

The "Malibu" singer had her boyfriend on her Instagram show to promote his new book of poems titled Prince Neptune.

Fortunately, fans don't have to wait too long to get a taste of what his written work sounds like. The 23-year-old Australian singer gave a preview of his work by reading a love poem he wrote about Cyrus.

"In the ancient night, she flies once more back to her home in the stars," he began. "I try to chase her there but fall short because I cannot breathe up that high in the radiant heavens where she lingers. I can only admire her from below, humble, starry-eyed poet with the desire for that which is most beautiful. And she is most beautiful."

As Simpson continued reading that last few lines of the poem, Cyrus adorably flushed with emotion and yelled, "Babe."

For those dying to hear more, Prince Neptune will be available for purchase on Tuesday, April 7 both as a paperback and audiobook.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.