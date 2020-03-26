Miley Cyrus stuns Reese Witherspoon with eerie similarity between 'Big Little Lies' and 'Hannah Montana'

Radio Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Radio Disney/Richard HarbaughEverybody loves a good crossover. So, what would it look like if the world of Hannah Montana met that of Big Little Lies?

Miley Cyrus got everyone tuning into her Instagram show Bright Minded thinking exactly that on Wednesday when she revealed to Reese Witherspoon that the two series share one major connection.

"I don't know if you knew that Madeline Martha Mackenzie and Hannah Montana lived in the same house," the "Slide Away" singer joked while pulling up a side-by-side comparison of the homes their characters lived in during their respective series. "Maybe even at the same time."

Witherspoon plays Madeline in the popular HBO drama.

As the 44-year-old gasped in shock, Miley continued, "So there might be a plot twist here that you actually had a roommate...That you lived with Hannah Montana."

It's unquestionable that both series used the same beach house for their exterior shots. However, the home has undergone some renovations in the time between Hannah Montana ended and Big Little Lies began.

"I knew I knew that house from somewhere!," Laughed a delighted Witherspoon.

Revelation aside, the two also discussed how they select their respective acting roles to how they combat boredom while in isolation due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cyrus also welcomed fellow Disney star Hilary Duff during Wednesday's show, along with Dua Lipa and Bebe Rexha.

Thursday's episode features Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski, producer Mark Ronson, OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder, and "Nothing Breaks Like a Heart" co-writer Ilsey Juber.

For those who missed out on watching Cyrus' daily talk show on Instagram, which airs 11:30 a.m. PST, she uploads each episode in full to her YouTube channel the following day.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.