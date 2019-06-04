Miley Cyrus speaks out after man gropes her in Barcelona

Theo Wargo/WireImage

Theo Wargo/WireImageMiley Cyrus is speaking out after she was aggressively grabbed and kissed on the cheek by a man in Barcelona over the weekend.

The incident, captured on a video posted to Twitter Sunday, occurred as she walked through a crowd of fans with her husband Liam Hemsworth and security guards.

On Tuesday, Miley posted a video clip of news outlets talking about the incident and how some online trolls were saying Miley "asked for it" because of the way she was dressed.

Miley captioned the clip, “She can be wearing what she wants. She can be a virgin. She can be sleeping with 5 different people. She can be with her husband. She can be with her girlfriend. She can be naked. She CAN'T be grabbed without her consent.”

She then included a quote from her new song, “Mother’s Daughter”: #Don’tF**kWithMyFreedom.”

Miley was in Barcelona over the weekend to perform at the Primavera Sound music festival.

