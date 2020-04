I thought I was dreaming when I woke up and saw this haunting image of Miley Cyrus on my TV screen!

She was musical guest on the at-home episode of SNL and really killed Pink Floyd’s “Wish You Were Here”.

I’ve gotta be honest though, she could sing “The Hokey Pokey” and I would love it! I can’t get enough of her voice!

What’s your favorite Miley song?