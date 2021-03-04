Miley Cyrus signs new record deal with Columbia

ABC

Miley Cyrus is switching things up behind the scenes.

The singer announced Thursday that she’s just signed a new record deal with Columbia Records.

“WHEN IM NOT RUNNING GAME. IM RUNNING MY MF BUSINESS. LET’S RIDE,” she posted on social media, along with a photo of her holding the new contract.

Miley had been signed to RCA Records since 2013, releasing three albums with them, including her most recent, Plastic Hearts.

But in signing with Columbia, she’ll now be on the same label as her younger sister, Noah Cyrus, and her pal Lil Nas X, who collaborated with her dad Billy Ray Cyrus on the 2019 hit “Old Town Road.”

According to Billboard, Columbia chairman/CEO Ron Perry “personally courted” Miley to sign the deal — the two have known each other for years.

By Andrea Tuccillo

