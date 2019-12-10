Miley Cyrus shows off new "freedom" tattoo

Radio Disney/Richard Harbaugh

Radio Disney/Richard HarbaughMiley Cyrus has added two new tattoos to her wide range of body art.

Celebrity tattoo artist Daniel Winter, also known as Winter Stone, posted a black and white photo on Instagram of Cyrus' latest ink on Saturday, which reads "freedom" in cursive just above her knuckles.

Winter mentions that Miley's tattoo was done using a delicately sharp, single needle.

Many people have speculated that Cyrus' new freedom tattoo maybe be related to her recent divorce from Liam Hemsworth, while others suggest that her tattoo could be a nod to Cyrus' empowering song "Mother's Daughter," which includes the lyrics "Don't f*** with my freedom" ... "I came back to get me some."

Cyrus' expressive "freedom" ink wasn't the only new tattoo she got. Winter also traced a handwritten note from Yoko Ono on the back of Cyrus' left shoulder that reads, "I'm proud of U. Yoko."