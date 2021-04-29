Miley Cyrus shows off home decorated by mom Tish in ‘Architectural Digest’

Jamie Schwaberow/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

After Miley Cyrus lost her home in the 2018 Malibu wildfire, she’s moved on to a stunning new Southern California property which she purchased less than a year ago.

The singer is showing off the unique interiors of the 6,800-square-foot, six-bedroom, seven-bathroom home for Architectural Digest. It was completely decorated by Miley’s mom, Tish, and Tish’s design partner, Mat Sanders.

“My mom’s best quality as a mom and as an interior designer is her understanding and non-judgment,” Miley says. “Anything I dream she will create into a reality, even if it isn’t her style.”

For Miley’s house, that meant lots of color, patterned wallpaper, animal prints, plush furniture and rock ‘n roll psychedelic vibes.

“One of the things that I love most about my house is that even though there are these flamboyant colors, there is also something that is heavy and more masculine in some spaces,” Miley says.

To swoon over Miley’s new pad, check out the photos on ArchitecturalDigest.com.

