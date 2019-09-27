Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Lizzo & more committed to 2020 10-hour global broadcast event

PRNewsfoto/Global Citizen,Teneo

A huge collection of artists are getting together for a massive all-star concert...but you'll have to wait an entire year to see it.

On September 26, 2020, the likes of Miley Cyrus, Shawn Mendes, Usher, Pharrell Williams, Alicia Keys, Billie Eilish, Lizzo and Coldplay will come together for a 10-hour concert event staged over five continents.

Hosts for the event will include Hugh Jackman and his wife, Deborra-lee Furness, Idris Elba, Rachel Brosnahan, Trevor Noah, and Uzo Aduba, with more to be added in the coming months.

There will be a global TV broadcast of the concert, called Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream, with Mark Burnett of The Voice, Survivor and Shark Tank fame serving as executive producer.

So, why is this concert taking place? Well, this week, the international organization Global Citizen announced a year-long campaign called Global Goal Live: The Possible Dream. The campaign is designed to help the world end extreme poverty, stop climate change, and reduce inequality by 2030. These so-called Global Goals have been agreed to by all 193 member states of the United Nations.

The campaign is asking governments, philanthropists and the private sector to provide $350 billion needed annually so that the Global Goals can be reached in the world's 59 poorest countries.

The culmination of the event will be the concert. Performer line-ups and locations will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit GlobalGoal2020.com.

