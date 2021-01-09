Miley Cyrus Shares Tribute Song For Her Dog

Miley Cyrus’s dog Mary Jane has passed away after battling cancer.

She shared a video and info about the dog’s passing on social media. She said, “MJ was diagnosed with cancer over a year ago …. & since then multiple types and tumors. I was told it’d be an uncertain amount of time until she’s gone. Advised to spend every second savoring anything new. I had been for 10 years.”

Miley also said, “In life, it is easy to take things for granted. To let little miracles pass you by without moments of gratitude. To be oblivious when the rays of heaven shine down onto you. But when it came to my ANGEL Mary Jane… never once did I forget the gift I had been given.”

Miley also reposted “Mary Jane,” a song she wrote about her dog. Miley adopted Mary Jane will her ex Liam in 2012.