Miley Cyrus sells her Tennessee home for a whopping $14.5 million

Miley Cyrus deposited an impressive $14.5 million into her bank account after selling her home in Franklin, Tennessee.

Dirt reports the “Malibu” hitmaker can now claim to have the second-highest real estate deal of the year.

Reese Witherspoon has her beat after buying a home in an affluent Nashville neighborhood of Belle Meade.

It also should be noted Miley bought the home in 2017 for a deal — $5.8 million dollars, meaning she inflated the house’s price by a whopping 150 percent. Even better, Miley didn’t have to deal with open houses and showings to sell her home because this deal was made entirely off the market.

The five-bedroom, five-bathroom farmhouse-style home sits on a 33.5-acre lot. The abode offers roughly 7,000 square feet of living space as well as a detached barn-style guest house, which the publication believes could have been used as a recording studio.

The home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac and is fully gated. It offers 2 powder rooms, a kitchen with premium appliances, a master suite on the main floor with a soaking tub as well as a swimming pool and putting green.

Dirt also found out who bought the house: It’s Dairy Queen mogul ﻿Matt Frauenshuh, who owns the biggest DQ franchise in the world with over 200 stores.

This isn’t the only home Miley has parted ways with recently. She sold her home in Hidden Hills for $7.2 million last year and unloaded her home in Malibu for $1.7 million in 2020.

