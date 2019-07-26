Miley Cyrus says there's "no way" she'll perform at VMAs after getting snubbed

ABC News

Miley Cyrus has provided the MTV VMAs with some pretty memorable moments over the years, but don't expect her to be taking the stage this year.

After being shut out of the nominations, Miley commented on Instagram that there’s “no f***in way” she’ll be performing at the ceremony. As captured by Entertainment Tonight, she wrote that in response to a fan who posted, “Guess I’m not watching the VMAS this year. Unless Miley performs.”

Another fan wrote, "They care more about a f***ing green screen than a message to the world. nominate anyone but at least do not use the image of Miley to promote their damn prizes @vmas and #SheIsComing #Peace.”

Miley commented on that post, “Exactly.”

At the 2013 VMAs, Miley caused a stir when she twerked on stage with Robin Thicke. She went on to host the show in 2015, where she was infamously called out by Nicki Minaj for previous comments she had made about the rapper.

This year’s top nominees are Ariana Grande and Taylor Swift with 10 apiece. The 2019 MTV VMAs airs Monday, August 26, live from the Prudential Center in New Jersey at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

