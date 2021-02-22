Miley Cyrus says she's "head over heels in love"…with her new pit bull rescue

Miley Cyrus is “head over heels in love” with her new rescue dog, Angel. She adopted the pit bull two months after the death of her beloved pit mix Mary Jane.

On Instagram, Miley posted a whole slideshow of pictures of her new pooch and her other pets, and quotes the lyrics of the song “I Thought I Lost You,” which she recorded for the 2008 Disney animated movie Bolt: “I hoped in my heart you’d come back to me my friend. And now I got you… But I thought I lost you.”

She goes on to write that after losing Mary Jane, “I knew she wasn’t gone for good. She had out lived the body she was in but she never said goodbye ….. with her eyes she whispered ‘See you soon Bestie.'”

“I feel her here with me blessing this new member to my family whose name is ‘Angel’ because she was delivered to me by one…My Mary,” Miley continues.

Sharing that Angel was in a shelter for three months before she adopted her, Miley gushes, “Not sure I will ever sleep again because I can’t take my eyes off of her! Her halo shines for all to see and I can’t wait to show her off! It’s pretty cool having an Angel on a leash! She is illuminated by the aura of the late and great Mary Jane. Long live love.”

By Andrea Dresdale

