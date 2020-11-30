Miley Cyrus says she’s “frustrated” after learning major retailers didn’t stock her new album, 'Plastic Hearts'

RCA Records

Miley Cyrus is responding to fans after discovering her new album, Plastic Hearts, was unavailable in many retailers on its Friday release date.

The singer reposted a bunch of her fans’ frustrated tweets upon finding out they couldn’t get their hands on a physical copy of the album.

“My fans are everything to me & to know y’all are disappointed when going out to stores/calling/checking stock to be let down. I am equally/if not more frustrated,” Miley wrote in response to fans Monday.

“When choosing 11/27 THE SUGGESTED DATE for album release my team and I were never told major retailers don’t stock physical albums on Black Friday and won’t get copies of PH until a few weeks after release,” she explained.

“The packaging of the record is intimate, honest, and a visual reflection of the sound of my new record that I am so proud of,” Miley continued. “It was created BY ME personally at home making art FOR YOU. I want it in your hands!”

Miley concluded that she’s “outgrown blame” and sees it as a “waste of time and energy.” She added, “This album was a labor of love and nothing can sabotage my admiration for the record my collaborators & I have created.”

It’s not yet clear how the snafu might affect Miley’s Plastic Hearts first-week sales.

