Miley Cyrus says she's back in the studio and feeling "inspired"

Radio Disney/Richard HarbaughLooks like Miley Cyrus' breakup with ex-Kaitlynn Carter was good for one thing. The "Slide Away" singer is working on new music.

Miley tweeted on Wednesday that she's feeling "so f****** inspired right now” after posting a fresh-faced selfie of herself sitting in the studio.

“Thank YOU NEW MOON,” Miley wrote below the selfie, with a blue heart emoji.

A second post to her Instagram Stories showed a mirror selfie of Cyrus, dressed in a white T-shirt, bell-bottom jeans, boots and high ponytail, captioned “Studio," followed by a boot emoji.

It is unknown if fans can expect "Wrecking Ball" 2.0, but insiders close to Miley previously told People that her split with Kaitlynn was amicable and that the two are "still friends."

Miley did release a breakup song just days after announcing her split with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth in August. "Slide Away" contained lyrics about growing up and growing apart, which many fans say were direct references to Hemsworth, who later filed for divorce and cited "irreconcilable differences."

Miley was later spotted on vacation with Brody Jenner's ex, Kaitlynn. The two shared a brief romance before reportedly ending things two weeks ago.

