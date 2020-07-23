Miley Cyrus says she side-eyes people that aren't wearing face masks

Presley Ann/WireImage

Wear a mask around Miley Cyrus, or you’ll get the side-eye. That’s what the “Slide Away” singer expressed to her 112 million followers on Wednesday.

Cyrus, 27, has routinely petitioned her fans to cover up while out in public, but it seems her patience has worn thin as evidenced by her latest reminder.

The “Party in the U.S.A.” singer uploaded a black and white fashion shot on Wednesday where she is glancing off to the side and frowning slightly. Cyrus revealed that’s exactly the look she’s been sending people who aren’t doing their part to reduce the spread of the virus.

“That shady side eye to y’all who ain’t wearing your recommended, in many places MANDATORY masks,” she captioned. “Psh.”

Prior to her forthright admission, Cyrus had playfully asked her fans to cover up.

Back on May 8, the Hannah Montana star showed off her custom face mask, complete with a wagging tongue, and captioned, “Category is : Wear a mask for the safety of yourself and others …. but make it fashion!”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention strongly recommends all Americans to wear masks in order to slow the spread of COVID-19.

The U.S. remains the worst-affected country by the global pandemic, with nearly four million confirmed cases and more than 142,000 deaths, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

Due to the swelling number of cases, mandatory mask laws are going into effect around the country, such as in Ohio, Indiana, Minnesota and Washington D.C.

By Megan Stone

