Miley Cyrus says Dolly Parton’s husband inspired her resolution for 2023

Miley Cyrus is crediting godmother Dolly Parton‘s husband, Carl Thomas Dean, for inspiring her New Year’s resolution.

People obtained a sneak preview of NBC’s upcoming special A Toast to 2022!, where Miley lays out her plans to be a better listener in 2023.

“My instinct is very loud, but I’m not a great listener sometimes,” the singer admitted. She explained she was inspired to work on her listening skills after Dolly revealed something her husband sometimes tells her, which is, “You’re not hard of hearing. You’re hard of listening.”

“I guess that would kind of be my resolution, to not just listen to myself, but listen to others,” said Miley.

The singer also reflected on turning 30 last month and spoke about whether or not turning the big 3-0 felt different.

“I always say that my truth, and the opposite of what that is, is also true. Somehow I’m completely different, and then somehow I’m exactly the same,” she expressed before poking fun at the wild stunts she pulled in her 20s.

She cracked, “I mean, my 20s were so much fun. If you don’t believe me, I think you can Google it.”

A Toast to 2022! airs Friday at 8 p.m. ET on NBC. On Saturday you can catch Miley and Dolly ring in the new year on Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party.

