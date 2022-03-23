Miley Cyrus safe after plane makes emergency landing

Guillermo Legaria/Getty Images for MC

Miley Cyrus has been on tour in South America, but she ran into some trouble on her way to a show in Paraguay.

While attempting to fly into the capital, Asunción, Miley’s plane ran into bad weather. She posted on her socials, “To my fans and everyone worried after hearing about my flight to Asunción. Our plane was caught in a major unexpected storm and struck by lighting.”

“My crew, band, friends and family who were all traveling with me are safe after an emergency landing,” she added. “We were unfortunately unable to fly into Paraguay. I LOVE YOU.”

Earlier, Miley had stated just how much her fans mean to her. She tweeted, “I’ve known you all longer than almost any friend I have ….. you are my best friends…. We’ve grown up together and I love you.”

Miley is due to perform at a festival in Paraguay tonight. It’s not clear if she’ll make the gig, or if it will even go forward; the first day was canceled due to weather conditions. Her final show in South America is Lollapalooza Brasil on March 26.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.