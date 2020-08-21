Miley Cyrus reveals that she wrote "Slide Away" months before Liam Hemsworth breakup

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

While Miley Cyrus is celebrating the success of her new single “Midnight Sky,” she opted to dish more about the song she released a year ago that officially ushered this new chapter in her music career, “Slide Away.”

The song was released a week after the 27-year-old singer announced her divorce from then-husband Liam Hemsworth in August 2019. While many were led to believe she penned the breakup single when their relationship began deteriorating, Cyrus attests she wrote it while she was still in her honeymoon phase.

“I wrote ‘Slide Away’ before my breakup,” Cyrus told Zane Lowe on a candid Apple Music’s Essentials Radio interview on Wednesday. “I wrote ‘Slide Away’ in February of the year before.”

Cyrus found irony in the fact she wrote such a heartbreaking song just months after tying the knot with the Hunger Games star. The two wed in an intimate ceremony in December 2018.

“I just keep speaking these things into existence,” she remarked. “I burnt my house down with my words.”

Cyrus is referencing two singles: her 2017 hit “Malibu” and her 2018 collab with Mark Ronson “Nothing Breaks Like a Heart,” the latter of which has her singing about a burning house.

She believes those songs share a connection to the Woosley fire that destroyed her Malibu mansion in November 2018.

Believing that her music leads to life changing events, Cyrus says she intends to keep using her power, saying, “I’ve decided to use my language to love myself, and to really create what I want to be my reality. Because otherwise, I keep doing the opposite.”

“I do believe in where we put our attention determines our fate,” she added.

By Megan Stone

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.