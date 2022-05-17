Miley Cyrus responds to Selena Gomez’s ‘﻿SNL’﻿ shoutout

K Mazur/TCA 2008/WireImage

Selena Gomez made waves on Saturday Night Live when she unleashed her spot-on Miley Cyrus impression during her opening monologue. Now, Miley is finally sharing her thoughts about the unexpected shoutout.

Selena had spoken about needing advice on how to knock her monologue out of the park, but, after not having any luck with her Only Murders in the Building co-stars Martin Short and Steve Martin, she turned to Miley.

Whipping out a spot-on impression, the “Lose You to Love Me” singer said Miley, whom she called “one of my oldest friends,” told her, “Just be yourself and have fun.” She continued, “I was like, ‘Miley, is that just an excuse for me to do an impression of you on the show?’ And she was like, ‘Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus.'”

Turns out Miley loved the shoutout and Selena’s SNL hosting debut. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, the Grammy nominee showed off how she immortalized the moment — with a tank top.

The “Midnight Sky” singer used a black permanent marker to scrawl “Hell yeah, I’m Miley Cyrus” in all capital letters on a white tank top. She then posed for a frisky photoshoot of her modeling the new memorabilia in bed while drinking a cup of tea.

She also tagged Selena, who in turn “liked” the post, and also shared a clip of the now-viral SNL moment.

Copyright © 2022, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.