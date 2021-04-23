Miley Cyrus’ remix with The Kid LAROI finally has a release date

After several weeks of teases, Miley Cyrus has now confirmed a release date for her “Without You” remix with The Kid LAROI.

The collab between Miley and the Australian rapper will drop on April 30, according to the duo’s social media posts. Miley posted a video of the two together lip-syncing to a clip of the song, and also unveiled the single’s Japanese anime-inspired artwork.

“NEXT WEEK FRIDAY! THE REMIX!!!!!! love u @mileycyrus,” LAROI wrote on Instagram.

Earlier this week, Miley teased the remix by posting a video of herself sneaking into the back seat of LAROI’s car, but the project has been in the works for some time, since LAROI posted photos of the two of them together in the studio weeks ago.

“Without You,” with its memorable “Can’t make a wife out of a ho” lyric, is The Kid LAROI’s breakthrough solo hit. The TikTok favorite appears on the deluxe edition of LAROI’s mixtape, F**k Love (Savage), which came out in November.