Miley Cyrus releases "Angels Like You" video with message encouraging COVID-19 vaccination

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for dick clark productions

Miley Cyrus has released the music video for her song “Angels Like You,” which was shot during her TikTok Tailgate performance ahead of the Super Bowl last month.

The clip features the singer wearing a sparkly pink and black jersey while performing in front of the mask-wearing crowd, as well as shots of her laying on the field.

Miley, who describes the pre-game concert as “the first outdoor covid compliant concert of its size since the pandemic changed our lives forever,” added a hand-written message at the end of video.

“The audience here is fully vaccinated health care workers who have been fearlessly + tirelessly fighting COVID-19,” the note reads. “We all look forward to being together again + this can happen sooner than we may have thought with vaccines becoming more available. Each of us can help stop the pandemic by being vaccinated. Together we can make the experience of live music a reality again.”

Miley reiterates this message on social media, saying she “desperately” misses the connection of live shows and hopes to be reunited with her fans soon.

“We just have to do our part,” she says. “I hope you love what I have made for you & that you feel for just these few minutes that you were here in the crowd at the show with us. Soon….”

“Angels Like You” is featured on Miley’s Plastic Hearts album.

By Andrea Tuccillo

