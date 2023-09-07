Miley Cyrus reflects on relationship with Taylor Hawkins: “We became really close”

Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

Miley Cyrus has opened up on the time she spent with late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins prior to his death in 2022.

In the latest installment of her “Used to Be Young” TikTok series, the pop star shares that she and Hawkins lived in the same neighborhood during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

“We became really close,” Cyrus says. “I would go to his house, he taught me all the Chrissie Hynde songs on the drums. I would go over and play the Pretenders with him every night, he would have me dance around to ‘Brass in Pocket’ with that wireless headset while he would sing along.”

Cyrus also reveals that Hawkins was the first person she called after her plane made an emergency landing when it was hit by lightning on the way to a festival in Paraguay, which Foo Fighters were also supposed to headline.

“Next day or the day after, I woke up to the news that he had passed away,” Cyrus says.

Hawkins died March 25, 2022. On March 26, Cyrus performed a show in Brazil, during which she dedicated her song “Angels Like You” to Hawkins.

“I knew that he, of all people, would want me to still perform through the pain,” Cyrus says.

Cyrus would later perform at Foo Fighters’ Los Angeles tribute concert to Hawkins in September 2022, joining members of Def Leppard to perform their song “Photograph.” Following the show, Cyrus shared a voicemail Hawkins had left her saying that she should cover “Photograph.”

